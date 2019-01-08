Saudi girl leaves Thai airport





This handout picture taken and released by the Thai Immigration Bureau on Monday shows 18-year-old Saudi girl Rahaf Mohammed al-Qanun being escorted by a Thai immigration officer and UNHCR officials at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok. Photo: VCG

The asylum claim of a young Saudi woman who resisted deportation from Thailand in a gripping, live-tweeted ordeal will take "several days" to assess, the UN's refugee agency in Bangkok said Tuesday.Rahaf Mohammed al-­Qunun arrived at Bangkok's main airport over the weekend on a flight from Kuwait after running away from her family who she alleges subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.The 18-year-old said she had planned to seek asylum in Australia, fearing she would be killed if sent back by Thai immigration officials who stopped her at the airport on Sunday.Saudi Arabia's perilous ­human rights record has been under heavy scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.Initially, Thai authorities said Qunun would be sent back to Saudi Arabia.But as her plight bounced across social media - including tweets about how she had barricaded herself in a hotel room - they abruptly changed course and allowed her to leave the airport late Monday in UNHCR's care. The agency said it was "very grateful" that officials did not send Qunun back against her will."It could take several days to process the case and determine next steps," the UNHCR representative in Thailand, ­Giuseppe de Vicentiis, said in a statement.Thailand is not a signatory to a UN convention on refugees, and asylum seekers are typically deported or wait years to be resettled in third countries.The UNHCR insists anyone with an asylum claim should not be sent back to the country they fled under the principle of non-refoulement.Saudi Arabia's embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.But in an extensive explanation released on Twitter, the embassy denied sending officials to Suvarnabhumi airport to meet Qunun as she arrived from Kuwait, where her family live.It also said her passport had not been impounded as alleged, while explaining it is in contact with her father, a senior regional government official in the Kingdom, "to inform him on her situation."Another official told a Saudi-owned TV channel that Qunun's father had contacted the mission for "help" in bringing her back.