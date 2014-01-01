Vietnam’s small incense village burns bright for Tet

In Vietnam's "incense village," dozens are hard at work dying, drying, and whittling down bamboo bark to make the fragrant sticks ahead of the busy lunar new year holiday.



It is the most frantic time of year for workers in the cottage industry in Quang Phu Cau village, on the outskirts of ­Hanoi, where families have been making incense for more than a century - a great source of pride for many.



"It is a traditional and spiritual job making these sticks," Dang Thi Hoa told AFP, sitting amid bundles of bright pink incense sticks drying under the afternoon sun.



Her village is among several dotted across Vietnam making the sticks, the scent of each batch tailored to the tastes of ­regions they will be sold in.



Sales tick up every year ahead of, and during, the Tet ­lunar new year in February, when throngs of people crowd into temples to light incense during worship, or burn the sticks on their ancestral altar at home.



Selling her sticks to central Vietnam, Hoa can earn up to $430 a month leading up to Tet, a tidy sum in the country where the average monthly income is $195. Most households in the ­alleys of Quang Phu Cau are involved in the ancient trade.



Some hack bamboo planks down to be fed into a whittling machine; others dip the thin strips into buckets of pink dye, leaving hundreds of brightly colored bushels fanned out like bouquets on the streets to air out.



"This job is hard work, but I am earning enough to raise two of my children to become doctors," said Le Thi Lieu.





