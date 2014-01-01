Clemson crushes undefeated Alabama to win college title

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes as the Clemson Tigers captured their second US college football championship in three years with a 44-16 blowout win over top-ranked Alabama on Monday.



Running back Travis Etienne caught one touchdown pass from Lawrence and ran for two others for Clemson, who finished a perfect season with a 15-0 record.



The teams traded TDs in the first quarter before Clemson busted the game open in the second quarter en route to scoring 30 unanswered points.



Freshman Lawrence, who took over as a starter four games into the season, completed 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards in the first college playoff championship game to feature two unbeaten teams.



The 19-year-old from Tennessee also rushed the 27 yards.



Lawrence is the first freshman quarterback since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway in 1985 to lead his team to a National Collegiate Athletic Association title.



This is the fourth time that Clemson and Alabama (14-0) have met in the college playoffs, and of those, three have been for the championship.



Alabama came back to beat Clemson for the national title in Phoenix to cap the 2015 season. Clemson returned the ­favor in 2016 in Tampa, Florida.



Last season, the Crimson Tide topped the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl before toppling the Georgia Bulldogs for another title in Atlanta.





