Turkey trial to open into Russian ambassador’s 2016 killing

Twenty-eight suspects were due to go on trial Tuesday over the assassination of the Russian Ambassador two years ago, including a US-based Muslim preacher blamed by Ankara for a failed coup the same year.



Andrei Karlov, 62, was shot dead by an off-duty Turkish policeman at a photo exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016, in a shock attack that was captured on camera by photographers attending the event.



The 22-year-old gunman, Mevlut Mert Altintas, shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and "Don't forget Aleppo," vowing that those responsible for events in Syria would be held accountable.



Altintas was killed shortly after by Turkish special forces. The prosecutor has charged 16 of the suspects with "premeditated murder with the intention of causing terror," according to the indictment. The other 12 were charged with being members of a terror organization.



Thirteen are in pre-trial detention, while it is prosecuting others in absentia.



Those not in Turkey include Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Islamic preacher seen as an arch foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and who Ankara blames for the July 2016 coup attempt. Gulen has denied links to the failed coup and murder. Turkish officials allege Gulen's movement organized the murder of Karlov, a married father-of-one, to sow "chaos."



Turkey refers to the organization as the "Fetullah Terrorist Organization," but followers say it is peaceful, promoting secular education.



Another suspect named is Serif Ali Tekalan, who headed a university linked to Gulen in Istanbul and now heads the Texas-based North American University.



The prosecutor is seeking penalties including aggravated life sentences, which have replaced the death penalty in Turkey and carry harsher conditions than normal life imprisonment convictions.



The indictment says the Gulen movement plotted the murder of Karlov, who had been appointed ambassador in 2013, to "break off bilateral relations" between Turkey and Russia and bring them to the brink of war.





