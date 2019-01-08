Japanese actress apologizes after Chinese netizens slam tweet

Photo of Sakai Noriko. Photo: courtesy of Noriko Sakai's Sina Weibo account.

Japanese actress Noriko Sakai made an apology on Tuesday for her previous microblog post asking Chinese fans to give her money, which received a trending hash tag on Chinese social media.Sakai, who used to be a well-known Japanese singer and actress, was sentenced in 2009 to a three-year probation for drug abuse. After her probation ended, she returned to the entertainment world.Many Chinese netizens called Sakai an "international beggar" after she tweeted on Monday on Sina Weibo to greet Chinese fans a happy New Year with payment links and a picture of her smiling attached. The links included one for fan club registration, one for Chinese mobile and online payment platform Alipay, and a third for Chinese bank card UnionPay.The tweet soon became a hot topic on Sina Weibo. "What the hell are you doing? Begging for money?" wrote user "Xuecha."Sakai on Tuesday deleted the tweet and posted a new apology and explanation."I deeply apologize for my tweet yesterday which was criticized by Chinese netizens. Sakai Noriko's Sina Weibo account is run by a Japanese fan company who simply copied a model of a paid fan membership called fanclub…Please continue to support me as usual. Thank you," wrote Sakai, explaining the payment links were only for fans to register for a paid fan club.However, many netizens refused to buy it and found that Sakai in 2018 posted multiple similar articles with payment links. "Excuse me? Stars who took drugs would be banned in China. Bye and never see you again," said user "HaigeV587."