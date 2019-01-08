Turkey cannot accept Trump adviser's comments on Kurdish fighters: Erdogan

Turkey cannot accept the US national security adviser's recent comments regarding Syrian Kurdish militia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.



Speaking at his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) parliamentary group meeting, Erdogan said Ankara cannot accept the US condition of ensuring the safety of People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, reiterating to clear terrorists out of Syria after US forces leave the country.



Erdogan reiterated Turkey's determination to eliminate "terror corridor" in northern Syria, adding that Turkey made no distinction between terrorist groups.



US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in Ankara late Monday to meet Turkish official over safeguarding Kurdish fighters in Syria, who act as US's vital ally against extreme groups.



However, Bolton reportedly departed Turkey on Tuesday noon without meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an apparent snub over disagreements about Kurds issue.

