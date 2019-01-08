Six killed in avalanches in Austria

At least six people have died as a result of avalanches in Austria since Saturday, and more snow is expected to arrive during the course of the week.



A young couple was found dead by search and rescue crews Monday after being reported missing in the Tennengau region in Salzburg province on Saturday, the largest Austrian newspaper Krone said Monday on its website.



The two snowshoe hikers were buried under two meters of snow caused by an avalanche.



Authorities said the search operation had been extremely difficult, with poor weather along with the risk of further avalanches present for rescue crews.



Four other people also lost their lives due to avalanches over the weekend, including two Germans, one Swiss and one Slovenian national, the report said.



The Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics issued a renewed snow warning on Monday, stating that 30 to 80 cm of snow are expected in numerous areas of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.



In many areas, the avalanche warning level is presently at four out of a maximum five, and winter sports enthusiasts are urged to stay only in designated skiing areas.

