German MP badly hurt in Bremen attack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led condemnations Tuesday of a "politically motivated" gang attack against a far-right German MP, an assault that underlined the increasingly tense political landscape in the country.



Frank Magnitz, leader in Bremen of the anti-immigration populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD), was assaulted in the city centre on Monday afternoon.



"Given the victim's work, we believe that this is a politically motivated act," police said.



The AfD party published a photo of Magnitz unconscious on a hospital bed, his face bleeding and swollen with a gash on his forehead.



It said three masked men had carried out the attack.



"They hit him with a piece of wood until he was unconscious and then kicked him on the ground," a statement from the party said, adding that a construction worker had intervened to stop the assault.



"Today is a dark day for democracy in Germany."



Magnitz, who is still in hospital, told national news agency DPA that he neither saw the attackers nor heard them say anything.



"I will in any case be more careful when walking through the area," he said, adding that doctors were likely to keep him in hospital until the weekend.



AfD leader Joerg Meuthen tweeted that Magnitz was "beaten almost to death" in a "cowardly and sickening" attack.



Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter that the "brutal attack" was "to be condemned sharply."





