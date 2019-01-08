School maintenance man hurts 20 students at Beijing school over labor disputes

A woman and child leave the No. 1 Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School following an attack in Beijing on Tuesday. A male attacker injured 20 children with a hammer Tuesday inside the primary school. Photo: AP

A school maintenance man was arrested after attacking primary school students over labor disputes with the school in Beijing on Tuesday.Twenty students were hurt in the attack at a primary school in Beijing's Xicheng district Tuesday morning, the Xicheng government announced on its Sina Weibo account.The students were rushed to a hospital, with three of them seriously injured but in stable condition, the Xicheng government said.The suspect, surnamed Jia, was arrested, the Xicheng government said.Jia, 49, was a maintenance man at the school.He worked for the school under contract with a labor service company, which was due to expire this month.He used a hammer to attack the students over a work arrangement disagreement with the school, according to the Xicheng government.Local authorities are investigating the case, read the statement from Xicheng government.A staff at the Xuanwu hospital who requested anonymity that some of the injured were grade two students.The three seriously injured students received emergency rescue in the Xuanwu hospital.However, the employee decline to tell the Global Times the current situation of these students.The attack happened around 11:17am during class break at the Beijing No.1 Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School in Beijing's Xuanwu district, according to statement from the Xicheng government.