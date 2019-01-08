Attendants receive etiquette training in SW China's Chongqing





Attendants receive etiquette training in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 8, 2019. Employees of China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. are busy preparing for the country's annual Spring Festival travel rush, which is expected to last from Jan. 21 to March 1 in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

