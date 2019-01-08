Local authorities highlight manufacturing for 2019 economic work

Photo: VCG
Local authorities across China are stressing a focus on the real economy, especially in the manufacturing sector, during their economic meetings for 2019.
The moves are in line with the Central Economic Work Conference
held in Beijing in December, which stressed that the priority for this year will be the high-quality development of the nation's manufacturing sector.
The moves are also further evidence that China will never give up its efforts to upgrade manufacturing, as this is a core interest for China and will not be compromised in any negotiations, analysts said.
Zhao Gang, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development, part of the Ministry of Science and Technology
, said that developing the high-technology manufacturing industry in different areas is quite significant, and this effort should be combined with local advantages and characteristics, according to a report from domestic news site 21jingji.com on Tuesday.
Industrial development in all regions must have proper division of labor and appropriate competition, but provinces cannot be overly competitive. Otherwise, there will be overcapacity, just like what's happened in the photovoltaic industry, Zhao was quoted as saying in the report.
Provincial leaders have also emphasized that they will stick to supply-side structural reform and work hard based on the principles of "consolidating, strengthening, promoting and unblocking."
For instance, Northeast China's Jilin Province proposed a plan to merge the manufacturing industry with the internet, big data and artificial intelligence. Central China's Hubei Province will emphasize the development of new technology such as integrated circuits and chips.
Sectors including employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign capital and domestic investment should be further stabilized, according to local governments.
China's industrial economy has moved into a quality-driven stage from a rapid growth period, according to an analyst, who added that amid the economic downturn, it is particularly significant to achieve stabilization, said the report.
China and the US are currently working on a trade deal during a 90-day truce, and the "Made in China 2025" initiative is deemed controversial by the US.
Mei Xinyu, a research fellow with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times in an early interview that it is impossible for China to give up its right to development but it is possible that a guideline policy such as "Made in China 2025" could get some fine-tuning according to the real situation.
China will continue to promote high-quality growth of the manufacturing industry as a top priority for 2019, according to the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in December. The meeting studied economic and other policies for 2019.