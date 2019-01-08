Mobile phone shipments in China decline in 2018: report

Mobile phone shipments in China declined in 2018, but domestic brands still dominated the market, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

Shipments totaled 414 million units, down 15.6 percent year-on-year, with those made by Chinese manufacturers accounting for 89.5 percent of the total, according to the report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government technology think tank.

In December alone, total shipments fell 16.3 percent year-on-year to 35.67 million units. Those of domestic brands fell 9.6 percent to 32.18 million units, the report showed.

Most of the phones were smartphones using Android operating systems and the 4G network, according to the report.