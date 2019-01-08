Dissolving overseas business department a normal adjustment: ofo

Closing its overseas business department is just part of a normal business adjustment, a PR representative of bike-sharing platform ofo has told the Global Times.



The comment came after China Entrepreneur magazine reported that ofo had shut its overseas business department, which had about 50 employees, on Tueseday. The company has been struggling with financial problems.



An employee was quoted as saying in the report that the staffers were given several choices: transferring to domestic departments at half-pay until April or May but with a possibility of compensation by then, or leaving without compensation but with normal payment for December and January.



Industry insiders said that given the turbulent journey ofo has undergone in overseas markets in the past few years, the development was not a surprise.



The company began its expansion into foreign markets in December 2016, and went on to launch bike-sharing operations in more than 20 countries including Singapore, France and the US as of December 2017. Ofo had successfully delivered more than 10 million bike trips for overseas users by then.



In July 2018, ofo started to focus on key markets such as Singapore, the US, and France.



However, the company's business has been reportedly shrinking in Singapore and the US. According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, ofo exited the market in Seattle on August 31, and it has been preparing to close its business in Australia since July 2018.



In an earlier interview with China Entrepreneur, a former employee from the overseas business department said that the management was already planning to reduce its overseas business as of November 2017.



It is alleged that ofo made the decision to cut its overseas business because of increasing financial pressure. According to a report by Caixin Weekly, only 500 million yuan ($72.96 million) was left in ofo's account as of May 2018.





