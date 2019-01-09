Chinese police to tighten security measures during Spring Festival

China's Ministry of Public Security
on Tuesday vowed to beef up security measures and ensure the people a safe and peaceful environment during the Spring Festival celebrations across the country.
Li Jingsheng, an official in charge of public order at the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference Tuesday.
Police officers will visit communities, rural areas and enterprises to help solve conflicts and disputes, with an aim to prevent any potential security risks from harming social security and stability, he said.
Security around sites of large-scale festive activities, scenic areas, bus terminals, and metro and railway stations will be tightened, the official said, adding that officers will also step up efforts to investigate and crack down on food safety crimes.
The Chinese Spring Festival represents the beginning of the Chinese Lunar Year and falls on Feb. 5 this year.