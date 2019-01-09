US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of TAL Education and Alibaba rose 5.96 percent and 2.58 percent respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Shares of SINA and Yum China slid 3 percent and 1.81 percent respectively, the only two laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index.



US stocks traded higher on Tuesday as investors digested the latest economic data while monitoring the latest development of US-Mexico border wall funding.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 256.10 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,787.45. The S&P 500 rose 24.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,574.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 73.53 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,897.00.



As of Monday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,390.49, marking an 4.33-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 4.33-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

