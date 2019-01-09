Fuxing bullet train debuts on Lanzhou-Chongqing line

A bullet train is about to depart from Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The bullet trains with a speed of 160-km-per-hour on Tuesday were put into service on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, which connects Lanzhou City with the southwestern metropolis Chongqing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Passengers take a selfie before boarding the train in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The bullet trains with a speed of 160-km-per-hour on Tuesday were put into service on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, which connects Lanzhou City with the southwestern metropolis Chongqing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A kid is seen on a bullet train on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, Jan. 8, 2019. The bullet trains with a speed of 160-km-per-hour on Tuesday were put into service on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, which connects Lanzhou City in northwestern province of Gansu with the southwestern metropolis Chongqing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff members go through luggage for security check on a bullet train on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, Jan. 8, 2019. The bullet trains with a speed of 160-km-per-hour on Tuesday were put into service on the Lanzhou-Chongqing railway, which connects Lanzhou City in northwestern province of Gansu with the southwestern metropolis Chongqing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)