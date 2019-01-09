Folk artists make woodblock New Year paintings for Spring Festival in Shandong

Folk artists print woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A folk artist arranges woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A folk artist airs woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A folk artist arranges woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A folk artist prints woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Folk artists print woodblock New Year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Local folk artists are busy making woodblock New Year paintings for the upcoming Spring Festival, which starts from the first day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)