1 killed, 7 injured, 2 missing in oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong's Lamma Island

A rescue boat puts out fire that occurred on an oil tanker off Hong Kong's Lamma Island, Jan. 8, 2019. One person was killed, seven injured and two missing as an oil tanker exploded and caught fire Tuesday. The accident occurred at around 11:29 a.m. local time (0329 GMT) when crew members on the 140-meter-long oil tanker were trying to connect pipes with an oil barge to refuel the ship south off Lamma Island, said Yiu Men Yeung, division commander for marine and diving of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Fire Services Department (FSD). (Xinhua)

Rescuers and media workers are seen outside the Marine Police Aberdeen Base in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 8, 2019. One person was killed, seven injured and two missing as an oil tanker exploded and caught fire Tuesday off Hong Kong's Lamma Island. The accident occurred at around 11:29 a.m. local time (0329 GMT) when crew members on the 140-meter-long oil tanker were trying to connect pipes with an oil barge to refuel the ship south off Lamma Island, said Yiu Men Yeung, division commander for marine and diving of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Fire Services Department (FSD). (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

