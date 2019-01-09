Chinese farmer to finish building full-size plane model in Liaoning

Zhu Yue explains the design of the pilot's cabin of his "plane" in Kaiyuan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Zhu has an interest in plane since childhood. He began to build a full-size plane model of the Airbus 320 with his team members in 2017. Now Zhu is about to finish the building of the model. He plans to make it an experiencing attraction combining themed restaurant, wedding photography studio and flight simulating program. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Zhu Yue explains the design of his "plane" in Kaiyuan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Zhu has an interest in plane since childhood. He began to build a full-size plane model of the Airbus 320 with his team members in 2017. Now Zhu is about to finish the building of the model. He plans to make it an experiencing attraction combining themed restaurant, wedding photography studio and flight simulating program. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

