33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest concludes

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Russia at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from China at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from the United States at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Mongolia at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A participant works on an ice sculpture at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Contestants pose with ice sculptures at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Poland at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from China at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Ukraine at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on an ice sculpture at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor works on an ice sculpture at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant poses with an ice sculpture at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2019. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from China at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from China at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from China at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows ice sculptures at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Ukraine at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an ice sculpture made by a team from Mongolia at the 33rd Harbin international ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The contest concluded on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)