NDRC downplays impacts from shrinking Turkmenistan gas supply, vows crackdown on price gouging

A statement regarding the natural gas supply shortage from Turkmenistan will likely drive up natural gas prices amounts to "hype," an official with the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said on Tuesday night.
The comments come after domestic news site jiemian.com reported that Turkmenistan's State-owned energy major Natural Gas Konzern had slashed natural gas supply to its partner China National Petroleum Corp on Tuesday.
The news raised concerns about China's natural gas supply security, especially during the winter seasons, when demand for the clean fuel is at its peak. In the winter of 2017, a gas shortage left some households in the freezing cold.
The reports are not accurate and amount to hype, a NDRC official said.
The country's natural gas supply to northern China has been generally stable since winter heating began on November 15, with the daily supply staying at above 0.83 billion cubic meters.
"There have been multiple short-term fluctuations in gas supply from Turkmenistan's Konzern, but the length of the shortage being very small so the impacts were limited," the NDRC official explained.
Since Tuesday afternoon, supply from Konzern has recovered to contracted volumes, the official said, citing sources from CNPC.
China is prepared and has the capacity to ensure winter natural gas supply, with underground gas storage from China's three big oil major and Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in storage tanks holding about 9 bcm of natural gas and massive volumes of LNG are being shipped to Chinese ports, according to the NDRC official.
The top economic planning agency also vowed to crack down on the conspiracy and price gouging of natural gas to ensure "proper order in the natural gas market."