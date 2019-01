Militant fighters attend surrender ceremony in Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan

Militant fighters attend a surrender ceremony in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Jan. 8, 2019. About 25 militants gave up fighting and handed over their weapons to local officials in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, a local official said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Saifurahman Safi)

