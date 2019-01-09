Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to take some time out to count your blessings. There are a lot of good things in your life, do not allow a recent run of bad luck overshadow that. Education will be the key to taking your career to a brand new level. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 8, 15, 19.







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



There is a fine line between taking a stand for your principles and just being stubborn. Do not blind yourself to the bigger picture simply because you have your heart set on a particular idea. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you are not happy with where you are in your life right now, then it might be time to head in a brand new direction. Meeting new people and attending social events will help you figure out what paths are open to you. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This will be an excellent day to bring close friends and family together. Work will still be there when you are done having fun, so go ahead and have some fun tonight! ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although you may believe that you have already exhausted all options when it comes to dealing with a difficult challenge, there are still plenty of things that you haven't tried yet. Getting an outside opinion may throw a new light on things. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will accomplish far more if you focus on smaller tasks rather than allow yourself to become preoccupied with the big picture. Lady Luck will favor the determined. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your time and energy will be best spent on getting closer to your long-term goals. You will accomplish quite a bit if you keep your nose to the grindstone. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although you may crave peace and quiet, they will be difficult to come by today. Instead of trying to avoid the chaos of the day, it might be better to go ahead and face it straight on. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be overflowing with energy at the office today. Capitalize on this opportunity by taking on difficult challenges that you would normally put off. Patience will be important as other people won't necessarily be moving at the same speed as you are. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



While you feel the most comfortable letting your feelings be your guide, a rational approach will be needed when making decisions today. The color blue will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although keeping the peace is very important to you, don't back down just because you want to avoid an argument. Taking the easy way out will end up leading to pent up resentment on your part. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Approach the day with a positive outlook and positive energy will seek you out in kind. Your competitive nature will push you to reach for ever higher heights. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will see great success if you take the time to turn one of your skills or ideas into a home business. You will be able to find out how to proceed by sitting down and talking with someone with relevant experience. ✭✭✭✭

