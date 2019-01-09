Puzzle

1 A diet may slim it6 Reading ___ (bedside fixture)10 Shoe in high fashion?14 "Slumdog Millionaire" setting15 Plane calculation16 Trade fair17 Peaceful pool filler, but more so?20 Fish that might shock you21 ___ out a living (barely got by)22 Missed the mark23 Core24 Somewhat, informally26 Thread or tape holder28 Elisabeth of "Leaving Las Vegas"29 Suffix with "legal"32 20th-century conflict, but more so?34 Figure skating maneuver35 North Dakota city36 Hit hard37 "The Jetsons" dog38 Shaving lotion brand39 Rehearsal, but more so?41 "Mine," in Madrid42 Gordon's beverages43 Key players?44 It might end a battle46 Liverpudlian, e.g.47 "Please specify" survey option49 Writes (down)50 ___ coat (sailor's jacket)53 Jazz instrument, but more so?57 Composer Stravinsky58 Summer solstice month59 Like soda bread60 Gwynn with five Gold Gloves61 Alluring62 Lake rental1 Sage2 What you put into a pot3 Old Testament no-no4 (Not my mistake)5 Become established6 Glove material7 Far from fertile8 Funny man Brooks9 Chum10 <311 Newsboy's repeated shout12 Foil alternative, to a fencer13 Title for Voldemort18 Pirate flag icon19 "What ___ you thinking?"23 Winter mugful24 Emotion related to guilt25 Word in many church names26 "Ready Player One" genre, familiarly27 Five-in-one Olympics event28 Graceful birds30 Syringe's contents, perhaps31 Tech bigwig Musk32 Muslim cleric33 Toy you might attach a camera to34 Until now37 Kind of flair or freedom39 Lighter brand40 ___ Maul ("Star Wars" character)42 Fount of knowledge45 Take from the top46 One over par47 Final newspaper piece, briefly48 Burkina Faso neighbor49 Curse50 "No ___, no gain!"51 Canadian gas brand52 Tennis legend Arthur54 Sleepwear, for short55 Regret56 Maidenform garment

Solution