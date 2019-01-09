Puzzle
ACROSS
1 A diet may slim it
6 Reading ___ (bedside fixture)
10 Shoe in high fashion?
14 "Slumdog Millionaire" setting
15 Plane calculation
16 Trade fair
17 Peaceful pool filler, but more so?
20 Fish that might shock you
21 ___ out a living (barely got by)
22 Missed the mark
23 Core
24 Somewhat, informally
26 Thread or tape holder
28 Elisabeth of "Leaving Las Vegas"
29 Suffix with "legal"
32 20th-century conflict, but more so?
34 Figure skating maneuver
35 North Dakota city
36 Hit hard
37 "The Jetsons" dog
38 Shaving lotion brand
39 Rehearsal, but more so?
41 "Mine," in Madrid
42 Gordon's beverages
43 Key players?
44 It might end a battle
46 Liverpudlian, e.g.
47 "Please specify" survey option
49 Writes (down)
50 ___ coat (sailor's jacket)
53 Jazz instrument, but more so?
57 Composer Stravinsky
58 Summer solstice month
59 Like soda bread
60 Gwynn with five Gold Gloves
61 Alluring
Lake rental
1 Sage
2 What you put into a pot
3 Old Testament no-no
4 (Not my mistake)
5 Become established
6 Glove material
7 Far from fertile
8 Funny man Brooks
9 Chum
10 <3
11 Newsboy's repeated shout
12 Foil alternative, to a fencer
13 Title for Voldemort
18 Pirate flag icon
19 "What ___ you thinking?"
23 Winter mugful
24 Emotion related to guilt
25 Word in many church names
26 "Ready Player One" genre, familiarly
27 Five-in-one Olympics event
28 Graceful birds
30 Syringe's contents, perhaps
31 Tech bigwig Musk
32 Muslim cleric
33 Toy you might attach a camera to
34 Until now
37 Kind of flair or freedom
39 Lighter brand
40 ___ Maul ("Star Wars" character)
42 Fount of knowledge
45 Take from the top
46 One over par
47 Final newspaper piece, briefly
48 Burkina Faso neighbor
49 Curse
50 "No ___, no gain!"
51 Canadian gas brand
52 Tennis legend Arthur
54 Sleepwear, for short
55 Regret
56 Maidenform garment
Solution