Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/9 15:23:40

 ACROSS



  1 A diet may slim it

  6 Reading ___ (bedside fixture)

 10 Shoe in high fashion?

 14 "Slumdog Millionaire" setting

 15 Plane calculation

 16 Trade fair

 17 Peaceful pool filler, but more so?

 20 Fish that might shock you

 21 ___ out a living (barely got by)

 22 Missed the mark

 23 Core

 24 Somewhat, informally

 26 Thread or tape holder

 28 Elisabeth of "Leaving Las Vegas"

 29 Suffix with "legal"

 32 20th-century conflict, but more so?

 34 Figure skating maneuver

 35 North Dakota city 

 36 Hit hard

 37 "The Jetsons" dog

 38 Shaving lotion brand

 39 Rehearsal, but more so?

 41 "Mine," in Madrid

 42 Gordon's beverages

 43 Key players?

 44 It might end a battle

 46 Liverpudlian, e.g.

 47 "Please specify" survey option

 49 Writes (down)

 50 ___ coat (sailor's jacket)

 53 Jazz instrument, but more so?

 57 Composer Stravinsky

 58 Summer solstice month

 59 Like soda bread

 60 Gwynn with five Gold Gloves

 61 Alluring

 62 Lake rental

DOWN

  1 Sage

  2 What you put into a pot

  3 Old Testament no-no

  4 (Not my mistake)

  5 Become established

  6 Glove material

  7 Far from fertile

  8 Funny man Brooks

  9 Chum

 10 <3

 11 Newsboy's repeated shout

 12 Foil alternative, to a fencer

 13 Title for Voldemort

 18 Pirate flag icon

 19 "What ___ you thinking?"

 23 Winter mugful

 24 Emotion related to guilt

 25 Word in many church names

 26 "Ready Player One" genre, familiarly

 27 Five-in-one Olympics event

 28 Graceful birds

 30 Syringe's contents, perhaps

 31 Tech bigwig Musk

 32 Muslim cleric

 33 Toy you might attach a camera to

 34 Until now

 37 Kind of flair or freedom

 39 Lighter brand

 40 ___ Maul ("Star Wars" character)

 42 Fount of knowledge

 45 Take from the top

 46 One over par

 47 Final newspaper piece, briefly

 48 Burkina Faso neighbor

 49 Curse

 50 "No ___, no gain!"

 51 Canadian gas brand

 52 Tennis legend Arthur 

 54 Sleepwear, for short

 55 Regret

 56 Maidenform garment

Solution



 

