Zambian president travels to South Africa for emergence meeting on DR Congo election

Zambian President Edgar Lungu left here for South Africa on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the general election in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).



There is anxiety in the DR Congo following the Dec. 30 election, since the Independent National Electoral Commission has put off announcing the provisional results, saying it is having problems collecting the data.



According to a statement released by his office, the Zambian leader will also undergo his annual medical review during the visit.

