Fuxing bullet train debuts on Lanzhou-Chongqing line

The first Fuxing bullet train with a speed of 160 km per hour started running on the Lanzhou-Chongqing line Tuesday.



The train, painted green, reduces a 12-hour travel between Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, and the southwest municipality of Chongqing, to 7 hours.



The new train provides a faster and more comfortable travel experience for passengers compared to previous regular trains, said Geng Qing with China Railway Lanzhou Group Co. Ltd.



China unveiled the new 160 km bullet train at an exhibition held in Beijing on Dec. 24, 2018.



The Lanzhou-Chongqing railway started operation on Sept. 29, 2017. It runs 886 kilometers through some of the most complex mountain terrain in Western China. The railway took 9 years to construct.

