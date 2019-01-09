World economy needs strong economic performance from US, China: Apple CEO

It is in "the best interests" of both the United States and China to reach an agreement over their trade dispute, Cook said in an interview with US news outlet CNBC.



"It is a very complex trade agreement and it needs to be updated ... I'm very optimistic that this will happen," he said.



He noted that a trade agreement between the United States and China "clearly will be good not only for us" but "more about the world in general."



A spokesperson for the Chinese



China-US trade relations have been adversely affected after the Trump administration announced high tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States worth hundreds of billions of US dollars in 2018.

