Madagascar's apex court upholds Rajoelina's election

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an announcement of a court's verdict on presidential election result in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar. Madagascar's High Constitutional Court upheld Tuesday the victory of Andry Rajoelina in the second round of presidential vote last month. (Xinhua/Sitraka Rajaonarison)
