Madagascar's apex court upholds Rajoelina's election





Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2019 shows an announcement of a court's verdict on presidential election result in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar. Madagascar's High Constitutional Court upheld Tuesday the victory of Andry Rajoelina in the second round of presidential vote last month. (Xinhua/Sitraka Rajaonarison)

Andry Rajoelina (Front) heads for an announcement of a court's verdict on presidential election result in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, Jan. 8, 2019. Madagascar's High Constitutional Court upheld Tuesday the victory of Andry Rajoelina in the second round of presidential vote last month. (Xinhua/Sitraka Rajaonarison)

Andry Rajoelina (L) attends an announcement of a court's verdict on presidential election result in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, Jan. 8, 2019. Madagascar's High Constitutional Court upheld Tuesday the victory of Andry Rajoelina in the second round of presidential vote last month. (Xinhua/Sitraka Rajaonarison)

Madagascar's High Constitutional Court upheld Tuesday the victory of Andry Rajoelina in the second round of presidential vote last month."We declare that Mr. Andry Nirina Rajoelina is elected President of the Republic. He will take office immediately after his inauguration ceremony organized by the High Constitutional Court," said HCC President Jean Eric Rakotoarisoa while announcing the final results.According to the initial results published on 27 December by the Independent National Election Commission, Andry Rajoelina won some 55.66 percent of the votes while his sole rival in the race, Marc Ravalomanana, got about 44.34 percent.