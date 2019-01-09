Vice premier stresses energy security, high-quality growth
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/9 17:11:52
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed energy security and high-quality growth for the energy sector.
Measures should be taken to boost oil and gas supply such as enhancing exploration, said Han, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
More efforts should be made to balance supply and demand among different regions such as improving energy infrastructure, Han said after an inspection of the National Energy Administration in Beijing Tuesday.
He said China will stay committed to developing new energy technologies, promoting clean energy and researching strategic cutting-edge technologies like advanced energy storage in a forward-thinking way.
Steps will be taken to promote sustainable and healthy growth of new energy vehicles, he noted.
China will deepen international energy cooperation and push ahead with major projects as the country works with others in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, Han said.