Indonesia eyes two men's doubles pairs in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indonesia hopes it can send two men's doubles pairs to the badminton event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Men's doubles coach Herry Iman Pierngadi said they expect more pairs to emerge with similar level with current world number 10 Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi.



"I must set up a program for sending players to the Olympic and design a playing strategy accurately," Herry said.



For that goal, the coach encourages all the men's badminton players to boost skills to take parts in the Olympic qualifiers.



Henry said the point collection for the world's largest sport event will kick off in April of this year and end in April 2020.



Indonesia won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

