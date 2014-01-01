Queen of Nice’s famed Negresco hotel dies at 95

The flamboyant owner of the seafront Negresco hotel in the French city of Nice has died at the age of 95, her guardian told AFP on Tuesday, plunging the future of the pink-domed Riviera landmark into uncertainty.



Jeanne Augier, the heirless matriarch of the palatial Negresco which has dominated the palm-lined Promenade des Anglais for a century, died Monday night in the hotel she ran for over 60 years, her guardian Laurence Cina-Marro confirmed to AFP.



Augier inherited the hotel from her father in 1957 and built it up into a favorite with the Cote d'Azur jetset. Its guests included Salvador Dali, the Beatles and Elton John, who featured the hotel in the video for his hit "I'm Still Standing."



"The Negresco has lost its star," the Nice Matin daily wrote in an obituary.

