Top Party legal organ takes over probe of $15 billion missing mining rights case files

The Communist Party of China's (CPC) top legal affairs organ announced on Tuesday it would take over and lead investigations into the missing files of a high-profile mining rights case involving over 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). The files allegedly went missing from an office at the Supreme People's Court two years ago.
The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee has established a special joint investigation team, bringing together the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security
to conduct an investigation into the matter, according to the commission's official website.
The mining rights case has stirred considerable interest on China's social media after former TV host Cui Yongyuan alleged in December that "the files of the mining rights case in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province have been missing for two years."
The Supreme People's Court wrote on its Sina Weibo account on Tuesday night, vowing to resolutely support and fully cooperate with the joint investigation.
A commentary by the People's Daily on Wednesday hailed the development, calling it not only in line with public opinion, but also upholds the spirit of the rule of law. "Making the investigation results public would best assure the public… Nothing comforts the public feeling than the simple truth," it wrote.
On the heels of the case, Zhang Jun, Procurator-General and Party committee chief of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, on Tuesday afternoon urged greater self-supervision inside the Supreme People's Procuratorate and resolute prevention of shady businesses.
China's Supreme People's Court launched an investigation into the case on December 28, after it denied the missing of the files days before and accused Cui's disclosure as a "rumor."
The dispute between Yulin Kechley Energy Investment Company and the Xi'an Geology and Mineral Exploration and Development Institute under the Shaanxi Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources has been dubbed the North Shaanxi Billion Mineral Rights case by the public.
The two parties had reached an agreement that allowed Kechley to exploit mining rights worth 100 billion yuan but the latter broke the contract and transferred the mining rights to another company. The two parties had been disputing the ownership of the mining rights for 12 years.
In December 2017, the case was adjudicated by the Supreme People's Court. The private enterprise Kechley finally won the lawsuit. However, the verdict was not executed.