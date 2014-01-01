Disabled former British marine attempts Atlantic solo challenge

Former British marine, Lee Spencer plans to officially launch his attempt to become the first physically disabled person to row solo and unsupported across the Atlantic from mainland Europe to South America on Wednesday.



"I'm nervous, apprehensive, excited. This is a symbolic start of my journey to South America from Gibraltar," Spencer, 49, told reporters before heading off to La Linea.



Spencer served 24 years as a Royal Marine commando and completed three operational tours of Afghanistan, returning to Britain unscathed only to lose his right leg below the knee in 2014 after being hit by flying debris from a car.



He hopes his journey will challenge perceptions of disability as well as raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund.



"If a disabled man can go out and smash an able bodied record in something as physical as rowing then that is a massive statement. That is what it is all about," Spencer said.



