Netizens' new phrase for 'good life'

A shopkeeper tests the Alipay HK at a store in Hong Kong, south China, May 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

An ironic five-character phrase in Putonghua that essentially means "annual statement shows a good life" has become a social media hit.



The catchphrase was invented after Chinese mobile payment platform Alipay sent all of its users their annual statement showing how much they spent using Alipay in 2018. The statement on users' Ailpay app scrolls through amusing animations before landing on an official-looking ledger of various expenditures.



Many posts on Sina Weibo suggest the phrase and the statement create the sensation of feeling poor until all the things bought over the past year are revealed.



People even posted screen shots of their annual statements to show just how the phrase fits their feelings perfectly. "I'm shocked. How can life be so hard even after I spent so much money last year," commented one user.



Some users apparently posted their Alipay statement just to show off. One screenshot showed a statement listing transactions totaling more than 6 million yuan ($870,000).



Global Times