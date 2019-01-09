Pit-stop cosmetic booth debuts in Chinese malls





Booths with cosmetics appear in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. Source: Pear Video

Women looking to freshen up their makeup or perhaps experiment with new brands of cosmetics can make a pit stop at standalone booths that are popping up in malls around the country.Somewhat reminiscent of the old instant photo booth, the "17 Beauty Makeup Box" in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province is a two-square-meter, fully enclosed cubical stocked with lipsticks, eyeliners, powders and even perfumes.The size of a walk-in closet, the makeup booths boast containers of premium brand cosmetics costing as much at 4,000 yuan ($584), Pear Video reported.The video says users purchase the use of the booth by time. First timers are free but they can then buy between 15 and 45 minutes, which cost 58 yuan.Women interviewed in the video were both supportive and a little squeamish."It's convenient if you're going out and you aren't wearing makeup," a passerby surnamed Feng told Pear Video."It might be a good idea, but I am not willing to share cosmetics with others because it's not very hygienic," a woman surnamed Hu told Pear Video.Many netizens voiced similar reservations. "Cosmetics are personal belongings and sharing them with strangers is not acceptable. It's your own face," read one post that accompanied the video.Pear Video