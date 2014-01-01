NFL’s Packers name LaFleur as head coach

The Green Bay Packers confirmed they have hired Matt LaFleur as the 15th coach of the NFL team.



"We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers," club President Mark Murphy said in a statement a day after the hiring was widely reported.



"We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football.



"We're also excited about the person - he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organization."



LaFleur, 39, arrives in Green Bay after serving as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans last season, calling plays for a Titans offense that finished seventh in the league in rushing (126.4 yards per game).



Under his guidance quarterback Marcus Mariota set a club single-season record for completion percentage of 68.9 percent.



In 2017 LaFleur was offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and for seven years before that he was quarterbacks coach for a series of teams.



In Green Bay he'll unite with seasoned star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is just four years younger than his new head coach.



Two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Rodgers led Green Bay to the 2011 Super Bowl title.



Mike McCarthy was sacked in his 13th season as head coach of the Packers after a shock loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals on December 2.



Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin took over the head coaching duties for the remainder of the season.





