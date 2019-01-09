Highlights of 2nd stage of 2019 Dakar Rally Race





Benjamin Melot (R) of France gestures to the audience during the 2nd stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally Race in Peru, Jan. 8, 2019. Benjamin Melot finished the 2nd stage with 4 hours 17 minutes and 17 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chinese driver Han Wei and co-driver Liao Min of Geely auto team compete during the 2nd stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally Race in Peru, Jan. 8, 2019. Han and Liao finished the 2nd stage with 11 hours 43 minutes and 07 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Julien Toniutti of France competes during the 2nd stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally Race in Peru, Jan. 8, 2019. Julien Toniutti finished the 2nd stage with 6 hours 05 minutes and 33 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Argentine rider Franco Caimi (L) competes during the 2nd stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally Race in Peru, Jan. 8, 2019. Franco Caimi finished the 2nd stage with 3 hour 47 minutes and 40 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Ming)