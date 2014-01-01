‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to be classified war criminals: PLA general

The very few "Taiwan-independence" separatists would be classified as war criminals that must be punished if the Chinese mainland is forced to deal with the Taiwan question by force, a People's Liberation Army (PLA) general said on Wednesday.



Lieutenant General He Lei, former vice-president of the Academy of Military Science of the PLA, made the remarks at a press conference of the State Council Information Office.



"I believe that the 'Taiwan-independence' separatists have no capability or means to separate the island from the mainland even they have the nerve to do so, as China's 1.3 billion people including the Taiwan compatriots will by no means tolerate it," He said.



He urged the "Taiwan-independence" separatists to pull back before it is too late, otherwise they would be the "chief culprits" that must be punished by the mainland in resolving the Taiwan question by force.



Some foreign forces that wish to interfere in China's internal affairs and play the role of "world police" will also be the "chief culprits," He said.



We sincerely hope that there will be no military conflict across the Taiwan Straits, and the PLA will prepare for any possible military conflict at any time, He said.



"We don't want any country to be foreign forces, but we are not afraid of it. The PLA has the resolve, confidence, capability and means to firmly safeguard the national sovereignty and security," He said.



He made the remarks after Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a gathering in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of issuing the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan on January 2.



"We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means," Xi said.



This does not target compatriots in Taiwan, but the interference of external forces and the very small number of "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities, according to Xi.





