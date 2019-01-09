Iranian films to be displayed at Dhaka intl' film festival

Source:IRNA Published: 2019/1/9 21:24:04



Image: courtesy of IRNA



Four Iranian films have paved their path to Dhaka Film Festival and will be screened at the 17th Dhaka International Film Festival.



Designated films named 'Barg-e Jan, LIna, Azar and Apandis are to be on display at contest sector of the 17th Dhaka International Film Festival.



Dhaka International Film Festival is a biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Established in 1992, the festival was initially organized on annual basis, but became a biennial event since 1995.



DIFF is one of the most prestigious film events in Bangladesh, dedicated to introduce the mainstream global cinema to the local film makers as well as to promote healthy cine culture within Bangladesh.



The festival was founded by the Rainbow Film Society, which has, as of 2012, organized 12 editions of the event, bringing international recognition to it.



