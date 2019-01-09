New export drive

Employees work at Dongfeng Motor Corp assembly line in the economic and technological development zone of Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on Monday. The firm plans to expand sales channels along the routes of the Belt and Road initiative in 2019 and promote gas-fired traction vehicles in Central and Western Asian markets. The economic zone plays a vital role in driving local real economic growth, generating 47.6 billion yuan ($6.96 billion) in GDP and 15.5 billion yuan in fiscal revenue in 2018. Photo: VCG