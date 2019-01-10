Face-to-face talks conclude; China, US one step closer to ending trade war

By GT staff reporters Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/10 1:17:09

China, US strive to reach consensus, minimize divisions in latest trade talks: analysts

A statement from the US on the latest trade talks with China shows that the two countries are moving closer to end the trade war, as Beijing and Washington seemed to be making joint efforts to minimize disputes and maximize consensus, Chinese analysts said.



Following the trade discussions, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said that the talks were focused on a wide range of topics, including ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity and balanced trade, and the need to verify the implementation of any agreement.



"The talks also focused on China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the US," the USTR said in a statement late Wednesday night Beijing time.



China did not release an official statement on Wednesday.



The USTR's statement suggests that the two countries are moving closer to a resolution, with more consensus and less division, Bai Ming, deputy director of the



"All of these topics are pragmatic and should be acceptable to both countries," Wei Jianguo, former Chinese vice minister of commerce, told the Global Times on Wednesday. "These are things that both countries need and can be done."



Wei also pointed out that China has been taking concrete measures in recent years to create a better environment for foreign companies by offering greater access and better protection for their intellectual property rights. "This is in line with China's long-term development plan," he said.



"The US Trade Representative mentioned a slew of products that China will purchase from the US. Does it mean the US will loosen export controls on high-end technology to China?" Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"The US delegation stressed the need to address its trade deficit. I believe that if China and the US reach an agreement soon, they will largely tackle this issue," he said.



It's widely believed that the US economy will decline in 2019, and its imports from China will also drop. That will narrow down its trade deficit and Trump should respect the basic law of economics, said Mei.



Before the trade war began, China had already prepared to expand market access and buy more agricultural products from the US. Even without the ongoing trade war, US companies could get this access. Therefore, the US should be honest when talking with China and should work together to have reciprocal trade, Mei said.



While the talks showed both countries' commitment to a resolution to their trade disputes, with both countries facing an economic slowdown and market turmoil, the mid-level meeting which lasted three days was focused mostly on technicalities, and further discussions of higher levels are needed for a final resolution, analysts said.



"This round of talks only addressed certain issues of concern to both sides. Many uncertainties lie ahead and will continue to be so even if China and the US can reach a deal during the 90-day trade truce," Bai said.



China needs to strive for the best while also prepare for the worst, as the China-US trade negotiations are quite complicated and the talks cannot fix everything, he noted.





