Premier Li vows more efforts in production safety

Premier Li Keqiang has called for more efforts to improve production safety this year.



The governments at all levels will give priority to dissolving major workplace safety risks and preventing severe accidents, Li said in a written instruction to a national video and telephone conference on production safety on Wednesday.



Measures should be rolled out to enhance emergency response mechanisms and strengthen rescue capacity, Li said, adding that special inspections on road transport and chemical industry would be launched.



Both factories and regulators must ensure they fulfill their responsibilities.



China's production safety situation improved in 2018, with drops in the numbers of total accidents and serious ones, according to the meeting.

