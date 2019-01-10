CBOT soybeans higher as traders await more hints about US-China trade talks

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures traded higher on Wednesday morning, as traders are awaiting more hints about US-China trade talks.



As of 1530 GMT, the most active March soybeans were up 4.5 cents at 9.23 dollars per bushel. March wheat was up 4.25 cents at 5.1775 dollars per bushel. March corn was up 2.5 cents at 3.825 dollars per bushel.



CBOT soybeans firmed on optimism about the US-China trade after talks between government representatives from the two countries which lasted a day longer than scheduled.



Wheat futures were higher in morning trading as export demand improved, and corn futures went up on traders' technical buying.



As for weather forecast for agricultural crop, cold weather is hitting parts of the US states of Illinois and Indiana Wednesday morning with temperatures in the single digits in Fahrenheit degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

