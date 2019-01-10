Chinese envoy calls for strict implementation of Hodeidah cease-fire

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to strictly implement the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah governorate.



Endorsed in Sweden by both the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in December, the agreement provided for a cease-fire in Hodeidah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from Hodeidah city and the three ports that have been under Houthi control.



"Parties in Yemen have largely adhered to the cease-fire, and recently there has been a decrease in hostilities," said Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in a Security Council meeting.



"Yet challenges remain," said the Chinese ambassador, adding that there has been some violence in the area, and the humanitarian convoy cannot be deployed because the main road from Hodeidah to Sanaa has still not been re-opened as agreed.



The redeployment of both parties' armed forces should be completed on time according to the established time frame, he said.



Ma also called on all parties in Yemen to show more goodwill toward each other, to build trust and to achieve an inclusive political solution as soon as possible.



Political means is the only way to resolve the crisis. China stands ready to continue its constructive role in search for a solution, he said.

