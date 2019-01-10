China, US hold vice-ministerial level talk on economic, trade issues in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/10 8:51:34





Both sides have actively implemented the significant consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and conducted extensive, in-depth and detailed exchanges on trade and structural issues of common concern, said the statement.



The talk has enhanced mutual understanding and laid a foundation for addressing each other's concerns, it said.



Both sides have agreed to continuously keep in close contact.

China and the United States held a talk at the vice-ministerial level on economic and trade issues in Beijing from Monday to Wednesday, said a statement from the Ministry of Commerce Both sides have actively implemented the significant consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and conducted extensive, in-depth and detailed exchanges on trade and structural issues of common concern, said the statement.The talk has enhanced mutual understanding and laid a foundation for addressing each other's concerns, it said.Both sides have agreed to continuously keep in close contact.