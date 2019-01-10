S.Korean president hails DPRK leader's offer to resume cooperation projects

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
welcomed the offer by Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to resume inter-Korean cooperation projects during his New Year press conference on Thursday.
"The Kaesong Industrial Complex and the Mount Kumgang tour project were beneficial to both South and North Korea
(DPRK). (I) welcome North Korea (DPRK)'s intention very much to resume (the operations) without any condition and compensation," Moon said in the televised press conference.
Moon's remarks came in response to the overtures that Kim made during his New Year's speech earlier this month.
Kim said he is willing to reopen the inter-Korean factory park in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong and resume the tours by South Koreans to the DPRK's scenic resort of Mount Kumgang "without any preconditions."