Shexian farmers develop succulent farming industry to help boost income

Farmers take care of succulent plants at a greenhouse in Guxin Township of Shexian County, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2019. Shexian has developed a succulent farming industry in recent years to help boost farmers' income. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

