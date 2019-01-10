Villagers cook traditional rice cakes to greet upcoming Spring Festival in E China's Zhejiang

Villager Wu Gencai makes traditional rice cakes in Wupu Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 9, 2019. Local villagers cook traditional rice cakes to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. The Chinese Spring Festival represents the beginning of the Chinese Lunar Year and falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

