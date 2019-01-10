The truth behind China’s presence in Djibouti

By Yu Jincui Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/10 12:08:39





Cooperation between China and Djibouti in various fields has been underway smoothly over the past 40 years. As political trust deepens, bilateral ties have been continuously cemented. The two countries agreed to establish a strategic partnership to strengthen all-round cooperation in 2017, ushering in a new era in China-Djibouti relations.



The Horn of Africa nation has garnered a lot of attention from the Western countries in recent years due to the establishment of a support base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) there. Linking it to the so-called Chinese ambition of overseas military influence expansion, they portrayed the PLA support base a military outpost for China to vie for influence in the Indian Ocean. But more than one year since its establishment, it has been proven that the base is mainly used to provide logistical supplies for China's escort taskforces in the Gulf of Aden.



Given the strategic significance of Djibouti, the tiny country is home to military bases of many Western powers such as the US and France. However, the rent from hosting these bases didn't bring the people of Djibouti a good life. Western countries have eyed it more to give effect to their military plans than for its development potential.



China has come with a different approach. In the prevailing Western narrative, China is expanding its footprint on the African continent for its abundant resources and market potential for China-made products. But what has happened in Djibouti, a country with few natural resources, tells a different story.



Chinese investment and assistance have brought great changes to the undeveloped country. Economic growth has exceeded 5 percent in recent years and reached an estimated 6.8 percent in 2017. According to an IMF report, a surge in investment in big infrastructure projects that started in 2015, most of it financed by loans from financial institutions from China, has been a major driver of growth. The China-invested Djibouti International Free Trade Zone, a $3.5 billion project that spans an area of 4,800 hectares, opened its first phase in July 2018. By its completion, it will become the largest free trade area in Africa, boosting Djibouti's position as a hub for international trade and commerce. Besides, it is expected to create over 50,000 jobs for locals by 2025 and 100,000 by 2045.



Vision 2035 clearly sets out the aspiration of the Horn of Africa nation's development ambition. It aims to transform the country into a middle-income economy, as well as a regional transport and logistics hub, such as Singapore or Dubai. This corresponds to China's strategy of expanding investment in Africa and the



China's investment and assistance to Djibouti are based on local development needs. Different from that of the West, the China model has brought tangible benefits to Djibouti and other African countries. China's ideas and approaches so far have proven acceptable and are increasingly welcomed by Africans. The achievements China has made through the 40 years of reform and opening-up have brought hope to African countries longing for development. In the future, China should and will act more actively in assisting Africa's development. China's influence on the continent will inevitably expand, but it's a result of the enhancing economic cooperation and political trust. The China-Africa engagement is a win-win.

January 8 marks the 40th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between China and Djibouti. With China's reform and opening-up over the past four decades, deepening engagement with African countries like Djibouti is a natural result of Beijing's integration into the world. A closer look at the dynamics of China-Djibouti relations provides insight into how China has influenced the continent.Cooperation between China and Djibouti in various fields has been underway smoothly over the past 40 years. As political trust deepens, bilateral ties have been continuously cemented. The two countries agreed to establish a strategic partnership to strengthen all-round cooperation in 2017, ushering in a new era in China-Djibouti relations.The Horn of Africa nation has garnered a lot of attention from the Western countries in recent years due to the establishment of a support base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) there. Linking it to the so-called Chinese ambition of overseas military influence expansion, they portrayed the PLA support base a military outpost for China to vie for influence in the Indian Ocean. But more than one year since its establishment, it has been proven that the base is mainly used to provide logistical supplies for China's escort taskforces in the Gulf of Aden.Given the strategic significance of Djibouti, the tiny country is home to military bases of many Western powers such as the US and France. However, the rent from hosting these bases didn't bring the people of Djibouti a good life. Western countries have eyed it more to give effect to their military plans than for its development potential.China has come with a different approach. In the prevailing Western narrative, China is expanding its footprint on the African continent for its abundant resources and market potential for China-made products. But what has happened in Djibouti, a country with few natural resources, tells a different story.Chinese investment and assistance have brought great changes to the undeveloped country. Economic growth has exceeded 5 percent in recent years and reached an estimated 6.8 percent in 2017. According to an IMF report, a surge in investment in big infrastructure projects that started in 2015, most of it financed by loans from financial institutions from China, has been a major driver of growth. The China-invested Djibouti International Free Trade Zone, a $3.5 billion project that spans an area of 4,800 hectares, opened its first phase in July 2018. By its completion, it will become the largest free trade area in Africa, boosting Djibouti's position as a hub for international trade and commerce. Besides, it is expected to create over 50,000 jobs for locals by 2025 and 100,000 by 2045.Vision 2035 clearly sets out the aspiration of the Horn of Africa nation's development ambition. It aims to transform the country into a middle-income economy, as well as a regional transport and logistics hub, such as Singapore or Dubai. This corresponds to China's strategy of expanding investment in Africa and the Belt and Road route. Djibouti is located along the 21ST Century Maritime Silk Road . Many Djibouti officials said the Belt and Road initiative is the best opportunity for the two countries to deepen cooperation that would help fulfill the African country's development dream.China's investment and assistance to Djibouti are based on local development needs. Different from that of the West, the China model has brought tangible benefits to Djibouti and other African countries. China's ideas and approaches so far have proven acceptable and are increasingly welcomed by Africans. The achievements China has made through the 40 years of reform and opening-up have brought hope to African countries longing for development. In the future, China should and will act more actively in assisting Africa's development. China's influence on the continent will inevitably expand, but it's a result of the enhancing economic cooperation and political trust. The China-Africa engagement is a win-win.