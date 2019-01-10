In pics: school of one student in Tieling, NE China's Liaoning

Sun Xiaofeng walks on the snow on the playground before classes at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng helps his student Sun Xiaofeng to tie the red scarf in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng cleans the classroom before classes at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng makes a fire at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng tutors his student Sun Xiaofeng at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Sun Xiaofeng answers exercises at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng walk to school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng walk to school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng walk on the road after school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng walk to school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng walks his student Sun Xiaofeng way home after school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng tutors his student Sun Xiaofeng at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng are seen in Math lesson at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng and his student Sun Xiaofeng are seen at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng boils well water for drinking at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng fetches well water for drinking at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Sun Xiaofeng smiles after school at Yantai school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Sun Xiaofeng plays shuttlecock during breaks at Yantai school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hu Zhisheng writes on the blackboard at Yantai primary school in Yantai Village of Lianhua Township in Tieling City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Located in a remoted mountain village, most students of Yantai school had transferred to other places outside the mountain. Sun Xiaofeng, a third grade student, became the only student of the school in September last year taught by Hu Zhisheng, the only one faculty of Yantai primary school. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)